Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads bench in scoring
Curry poured in 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and added two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 104-101 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Curry's scoring total paced the second unit, an occurrence that's become more frequent over the latter portion of the season. The veteran sharpshooter has gotten increasingly more efficient as the campaign has unfolded, as he's averaged 12.0 points (on 48.2 percent shooting, including 43.9 percent from distance) and 2.1 rebounds across 23 minutes in 22 post-All-Star-break contests. Curry's minutes should remain in the high teens at minimum during the Blazers' first-round playoff series.
