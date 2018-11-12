Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads bench in scoring

Curry poured in nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added two assists across 20 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 100-94 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Curry found his long-distance shot Sunday, leading the second unit in scoring courtesy of his trio of treys. The fifth-year veteran has had some trouble knocking off the rust after missing all of last season, but he's encouragingly shooting 50.0 percent from behind the arc through six November contests. As he demonstrated during the 2016-17 campaign in Dallas, Curry is capable of providing plenty of offense if he can rediscover his shot on a consistent basis.