Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads second unit in scoring Friday
Curry poured in 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 115-93 preseason win over the Suns on Friday.
Curry continues to re-acclimate to game action after missing all of last season due to a leg injury. His numbers saw a nice boost over those of his preseason debut last Saturday against the Raptors, when he'd mustered just three points over 13 minutes of action. The fifth-year guard will look to serve as a key source of scoring off the Portland bench during the coming season.
