Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Listed as probable
Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
All signs point to Curry being available, but the Blazers will continue to exercise some degree of caution after the guard missed four games with a knee issue. Curry returned to action Friday against Golden State and finished with two points in 12 minutes.
