Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Meaningful contributor off bench
Curry furnished 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and four steals across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.
Curry stepped up in significant fashion during the narrow loss, pacing the Blazers bench in scoring and matching his postseason high in points in the process. The 28-year-old has enjoyed steady playing time throughout the playoffs, but his contributions have remained inconsistent due to spotty shooting. Curry boosted his success rate from Game 1's abysmal 14.3 percent to 55.6 percent Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to carry over the hot hand into Saturday's Game 3 on his home floor.
