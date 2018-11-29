Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 14 minutes
Curry (illness) played 14 minutes in Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Curry came in with an illness, but he was ultimately cleared to play, though he only contributed just two points, both of which came at the free throw line.
