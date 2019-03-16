Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 19 minutes in Friday's win

Curry had eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.

Curry was dealing with an upper respiratory infection but was apparently healthy enough to give it a go. After combining for 32 points across 41 minutes during the last two tilts, Curry struggled with his shot in this one. While he's maintaining one of the league's best percentages from beyond the arc, the 28-year-old guard doesn't provide enough volume for him to hold value in most formats.