Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes in Tuesday's win
Curry had five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 104-85 win over the Rockets.
Curry saw a season high minute total but struggled with his shot in the blowout victory. Through seven games he has made an impressive eight-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc, but Curry has reached double figures in scoring just once thus far and doesn't contribute much outside of those two categories.
