Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes off bench
Curry (knee) finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT) and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Clippers.
Curry came into the night with a probable tag, but his status was never in too much doubt as he's now two games removed from a knee injury that cost him four contests earlier in the month. Curry's 23 minutes were his most since Oct. 30, but he remains a fringe-at-best fantasy option who shouldn't be owned in most formats.
