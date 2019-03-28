Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Pours in another 20 points
Curry totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 win over the Bulls.
With C.J. McCollum's recent absence, Curry has been afforded more minutes off the bench for the Blazers, turning that into an average of 17.4 points per game over his last five contests. Scoring is Curry's talent, and so long as he's seeing the minutes, he should be expected to find open shots and be a good source of points for the team.
