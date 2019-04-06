Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Probable Sunday

Curry (lower leg) is probable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Curry missed Friday's game against Denver, but it appears he's feeling better after some time off. With C.J. McCollum (knee) expected to be back too, Curry might see a reduced workload, however.

