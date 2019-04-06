Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Probable Sunday
Curry (lower leg) is probable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry missed Friday's game against Denver, but it appears he's feeling better after some time off. With C.J. McCollum (knee) expected to be back too, Curry might see a reduced workload, however.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Drains five threes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Pours in another 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Scores 20 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Upping usage in McCollum's absence•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...