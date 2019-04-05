Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable Friday with illness

Curry is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to left tibia soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Curry went through morning shooting Friday as usual but afterwards had his left leg wrapped in ice. Curry's name on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the Trail Blazers. However, if Curry's tibia continues to swell up and needs a game off to recover, Anfernee Simons will likely see an increased role Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...