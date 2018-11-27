Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness
Curry will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Orlando due to illness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry's status likely won't be cleared up until closer to Wednesday's tip. If he's ruled out, expect Evan Turner and Wade Baldwin to see increased minutes off the bench.
