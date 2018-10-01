Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Quiet in preseason debut

Curry had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT), an assist and a rebound in Saturday's preseason opener against the Spurs.

It was a rather unremarkable 13 minutes of action, but it was Curry's first appearance in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season. He sat out all of last year while recovering from a leg injury, but the Blazers are hoping he can step in as one of the first guards off the bench and help to replace Shabazz Napier, who signed with the Nets as a free agent.