Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Remains out Tuesday

Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Curry is set to miss a third consecutive game as he continues to battle a lingering knee injury. In his absence, Anfernee Simons, Wade Baldwin and Gary Trent are all candidates to see increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories