Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Remains out Tuesday
Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry is set to miss a third consecutive game as he continues to battle a lingering knee injury. In his absence, Anfernee Simons, Wade Baldwin and Gary Trent are all candidates to see increased run.
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Out again Sunday
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't play Friday
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Day-to-day with knee injury
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't return Wednesday
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads bench in scoring
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes in Tuesday's win
