Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Role declines in return to action

Curry (lower leg) put up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 115-108 win over the Nuggets.

Curry was back in action after a one-game absence and handled a rather normal minutes load, but he wasn't needed to provide as much of a scoring punch for the second unit with the Trail Blazers also returning C.J. McCollum (knee) from injury. McCollum's presence probably hurts Rodney Hood -- who had started the previous three games -- more than Curry, but both reserve guards are expected to see their usage rates plummet moving forward now that Portland is at full health in the backcourt.