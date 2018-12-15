Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Scores season-high 13 points Friday

Curry totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over Toronto.

Curry dropped a season-high 13 points Friday after being out of the rotation in two of the previous three games. Curry has the ability to score the ball when given the chance but that chance has been basically non-existent this season. He can be ignored in all but the deepest of formats until he can string some solid performances together.