Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Scores season-high 13 points Friday
Curry totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists, and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over Toronto.
Curry dropped a season-high 13 points Friday after being out of the rotation in two of the previous three games. Curry has the ability to score the ball when given the chance but that chance has been basically non-existent this season. He can be ignored in all but the deepest of formats until he can string some solid performances together.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Ineffective in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Draws spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 14 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Plays 23 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Listed as probable•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...