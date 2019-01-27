Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Starting in place of Lillard
Curry is starting at point guard Saturday against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry will step into the starting lineup Saturday with Damian Lillard unavailable due to a knee injury. The guard played a season-high 30 minutes against the Suns on Thursday, tallying 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
