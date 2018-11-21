Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Curry (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry has missed the past three games as a result of a right knee injury, but seems to be in line to take the floor. It's possible his minutes will be limited if he does return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Out again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Day-to-day with knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.