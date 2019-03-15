Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Upgraded to probable
Curry (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, but he's still expected to take the court Friday. He's racked up 32 points across 41 minutes in the past two games.
