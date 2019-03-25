Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Upping usage in McCollum's absence

Curry, who posted 20 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 117-112 win over the Pistons on Saturday, is averaging 15.7 points on 11.0 shot attempts across 28.3 minutes over the three full games C.J. McCollum (knee) has missed.

As expected, McCollum's absence has led to a significant bump in minutes and usage for Curry, who's progressively come on over the course of the season after missing all of last year with a leg injury. Curry's surge comes at a critical time in the fantasy season, but he's like to see his minutes drop back down to the high teens-low 20s whenever McCollum makes it back into action.