Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Curry has been day-to-day with a lingering knee injury suffered during Wednesday's tilt, and although his MRI results came back negative, he'll be sidelined for at least Friday's contest. Evan Turner and Wade Baldwin could be in line for more minutes as a result. Curry's next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against Washington.
