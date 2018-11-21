Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't play Wednesday
Curry (knee) won't play Wednesday against Milwaukee, CCasey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Despite being listed as probable earlier in the day, Curry will miss his fourth straight game with a right knee injury. In his absence, Anfernee Simons, Wade Baldwin and Gary Trent are candidates to see increased run.
