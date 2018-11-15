Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Won't return Wednesday

Curry left Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a right knee injury and will not return, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Curry was forced to exit in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Lakers. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, and more information will likely come out at the conclusion of Wednesday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

