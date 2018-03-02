Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Another productive showing off bench

Napier accounted for 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Napier made up for some spotty shooting by remaining aggressive and turning in a strong showing from the charity stripe. The 26-year-old reserve guard has put together back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, and the 11 shot attempts he took Thursday were his most since Feb. 5. His contributions will naturally continue to fluctuate while backing up the high-usage duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but Napier has increasingly proven an ability to contribute when given the chance this season. Factoring in Thursday's line, the 2014 first-round pick is sporting career bests in scoring (9.4), rebounds (2.3), steals (1.3), field-goal percentage (43.8) and three-point shooting percentage (39.0).