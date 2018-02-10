Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Friday

Napier (toe) is available for Friday's tilt versus the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Napier figures to resume his role providing backcourt depth Friday. With Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum ahead of him on the depth chart, he does not figure to offer much fantasy value in the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories