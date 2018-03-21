Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Tuesday

Napier (toe) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site

Napier was considered a game-time decision headed into the evening, but he will ultimately give it a go. Look for him to take on his usual workload providing depth in the Trail Blazers' backcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories