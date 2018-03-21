Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Tuesday
Napier (toe) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site
Napier was considered a game-time decision headed into the evening, but he will ultimately give it a go. Look for him to take on his usual workload providing depth in the Trail Blazers' backcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 26 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Another productive showing off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...