Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Checks in vs. Mavs
Napier (chest) was able to play Saturday night against the Mavericks, after battling flu-like symptoms Friday, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Napier left Friday's practice with an upper respiratory issue, but checked in during the first quarter of Saturday's contest -- shortly after entering the game, he recorded he first career NBA dunk. Napier is averaging 21.4 minutes off the bench this season, along with 10.1 points and 2.4 assists per game. Expect him to see limited minutes as he plays through flu-like symptoms.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Probable Saturday with upper respiratory issue•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Will play Tuesday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 36 minutes Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting Friday vs. New Orleans•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Set to move to bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...