Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Checks in vs. Mavs

Napier (chest) was able to play Saturday night against the Mavericks, after battling flu-like symptoms Friday, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Napier left Friday's practice with an upper respiratory issue, but checked in during the first quarter of Saturday's contest -- shortly after entering the game, he recorded he first career NBA dunk. Napier is averaging 21.4 minutes off the bench this season, along with 10.1 points and 2.4 assists per game. Expect him to see limited minutes as he plays through flu-like symptoms.