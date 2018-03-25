Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play Sunday

Napier (toe) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Napier fought through a toe injury Tuesday against the Rockets, but ended up sitting out Friday's tilt with the Celtics in hopes of having the discomfort subside. It appears the time off has helped and Napier has now been given the green light to return ahead of Sunday's contest. Look for Napier to slot back in as Damian Lillard's backup at point guard, though unless Lillard suffers an injury, Napier will remain off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues. He's averaged just 16.0 minutes over his last five games.