Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play Sunday
Napier (toe) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Napier fought through a toe injury Tuesday against the Rockets, but ended up sitting out Friday's tilt with the Celtics in hopes of having the discomfort subside. It appears the time off has helped and Napier has now been given the green light to return ahead of Sunday's contest. Look for Napier to slot back in as Damian Lillard's backup at point guard, though unless Lillard suffers an injury, Napier will remain off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues. He's averaged just 16.0 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Sunday vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fights through toe injury Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Tuesday vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...