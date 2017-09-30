Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Dealing with quad injury

Napier is dealing with a quad injury and won't take part in the team's Sunday scrimmage, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Details about the injury haven't yet emerged, though there's little indication it's serious. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns until further notice.

