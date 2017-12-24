Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Directs team to victory with 21 points
Napier posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 95-92 win over the Lakers.
While Damian Lillard is certainly sorely missed, Napier has played masterfully as his replacement, and he's become quite the DFS darling in recent days, as he's crushing value as the starter. We might not see Lillard return until after the new year, so at least in the short term, DFS players should make him a target as an excellent value play.
