Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Sunday vs. Clippers

Napier is doubtful for Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers due to a hamstring injury, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Napier, who was dealing with a quad injury to begin camp, is now dealing with a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of Sunday's game. While he isn't projected to see much run during the regular season, the Trail Blazers would seemingly like to see as much of him as possible in case of a worst-case scenario of Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum suffering injuries.