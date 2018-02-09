Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fails to score in 16 minutes
Napier missed all three of his field-goal attempts and added just two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over Charlotte.
Napier has seen his value plummet after his hot streak across the back end of December. There were some thoughts that he had earned himself some more playing time after his performances over that period but they have been quickly alleviated. He has scored in double-figures in just one of his past nine games and he firmly belongs on the wire in all but the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Good to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Sunday vs. Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Checks in vs. Mavs•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Probable Saturday with upper respiratory issue•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...