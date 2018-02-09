Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fails to score in 16 minutes

Napier missed all three of his field-goal attempts and added just two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over Charlotte.

Napier has seen his value plummet after his hot streak across the back end of December. There were some thoughts that he had earned himself some more playing time after his performances over that period but they have been quickly alleviated. He has scored in double-figures in just one of his past nine games and he firmly belongs on the wire in all but the deepest of leagues.