Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Fights through toe injury Tuesday
Napier (toe) produced three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.
Napier was a game-time decision heading into the contest, and the toe issue may have partly been to blame for the modest production. His line represented a fairly steep drop from the fourth-year pro's well-rounded effort against the Nuggets on Sunday, one that consisted of nine points, eight assists, three rebounds and a block. Napier will look to bounce back with better numbers against the Celtics on Friday night after the benefit of a couple of days of rest.
