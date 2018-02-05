Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Good to go Monday

Napier (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Napier is good to go for Monday's tilt after sitting out the first half of the team's back-to-back set with toe soreness. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.4 points and 2.0 assists across 23 minutes per game over his last five contests.