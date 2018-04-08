Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Heading back to bench Saturday

Napier, with Damian Lillard (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, will head back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

As expected, Napier will head back to his usual bench role. In his 61 appearances off the bench this season, he's averaged 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes.