Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Napier scored 12 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.
He was the only member of the Blazers' second unit to score 10 or more points. Napier's production remains erratic -- over the last 12 games, he's scored in double digits five times with a high of 20, but he's also delivered two goose eggs -- but with Damian Lillard scoring seemingly at will right now, the team hasn't needed much offense from their bench.
