Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday

Napier totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes in a 102-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Napier's scoring total led the second unit, something that the fourth-year guard has been able to accomplish on a fair number of occasions throughout the season. The former first-round pick has proven his worth as a valuable backup to Damian Lillard over the course of the campaign, even doing an admirable fill-in job when the latter struggled with various injuries. Factoring in Wednesday's finale, Napier finished his second Blazers season with career bests in points (8.7), shooting percentage (42.0), three-point shooting percentage (37.6), free-throw percentage (84.1), rebounds (2.3) and steals (1.1).