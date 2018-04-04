Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench with 13 points

Napier scored 13 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT, 1-2 FT) to go with one rebound, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Dallas.

Napier had an efficient night from the bench, shooting 4-of-5 from the field while sinking all four three-point attempts to lead the Portland reserves with 13 points. However, it appears that the point guard could benefit from Damian Lillard's ankle injury. If Lillard is unable to start against Houston on Thursday, Napier could get the start in his place or otherwise see an increase in minutes from the bench.