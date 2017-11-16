Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench with 19 in win
Napier registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt), two assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 win over the Magic.
Napier provided an unexpected offensive boost off the bench and became the first reserve in the NBA this season to make five three-pointers off the bench when draining all of his attempts. The 26-year-old scoring total was a season high and extended what has been a strong stretch for the backup guard. Wednesday's effort represented his third double-digit scoring effort over the last four games, a span in which he's seen between 15 and 27 minutes in each contest.
