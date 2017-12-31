Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads Blazers with 21 points Saturday

Napier tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-89 loss to the Hawks.

Napier recorded his third-straight 20-point outing Saturday, with this game being the first of the three that he shot over 50 percent from the floor. Although he looks uncomfortable at times leading the offense alongside CJ McCollum, Napier has a knack for preforming in the clutch, something that he will need to continue to do with Damian Lillard (hamstring) sidelined.