Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads team to win in fourth quarter
Napier posted 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over the Sixers.
Napier has been a dependable replacement for Damian Lillard (hamstring) at various points this season, but Thursday's outing started out poorly for him, as he shot so badly in the first half he was benched in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was a different story altogether, as he saved his stat line with a 15-point barrage in the game's final minutes. Napier's 23 points were a season-high, but further production almost entirely depends on Lillard's availability.
