Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Likely starter at point guard

Napier is listed as the starter at point guard Friday against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

With Damian Lillard (hamstring) sidelined, the Blazers will be without their best offensive weapon, and while C.J. McCollum will likely handle most of the playmaking duties, Napier should be in for a rather drastic increase in minutes. In Wednesday's win over the Spurs, Napier played 21 minutes and finished with 14 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and two made threes.