Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Likely starter at point guard
Napier is listed as the starter at point guard Friday against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
With Damian Lillard (hamstring) sidelined, the Blazers will be without their best offensive weapon, and while C.J. McCollum will likely handle most of the playmaking duties, Napier should be in for a rather drastic increase in minutes. In Wednesday's win over the Spurs, Napier played 21 minutes and finished with 14 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and two made threes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench with 19 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 20 minutes Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Friday vs. Maccabi•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Won't play vs. Kings•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...