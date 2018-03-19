Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday

Napier churned out nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

Napier saw some extra run with the Trail Blazers often enjoying a relatively comfortable lead in the second half. The boost in playing time led to his best assist total of the season and left him just a hair shy of a double-double. Napier has put together some solid performances as a spot starter this season, and his ability to turn in the occasional double-digit scoring effort off the bench continues to keep him in the conversation as a DFS punt play any night he's in action.