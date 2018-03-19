Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Near double-double off bench Sunday
Napier churned out nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.
Napier saw some extra run with the Trail Blazers often enjoying a relatively comfortable lead in the second half. The boost in playing time led to his best assist total of the season and left him just a hair shy of a double-double. Napier has put together some solid performances as a spot starter this season, and his ability to turn in the occasional double-digit scoring effort off the bench continues to keep him in the conversation as a DFS punt play any night he's in action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 26 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Another productive showing off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Solid in recent games despite toe issue•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Available Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...