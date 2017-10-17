Play

Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Napier (hamstring) is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

This is certainly a good sign for the Trail Blazers during the team's season opener, as starting shooting guard C.J. McCollum will be absent due to a suspension by the league. As a result, Napier could see more time on the floor than 9.7 minutes per game he saw last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball