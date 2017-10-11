Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday vs. Suns
Napier (hamstring) will sit out Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
With another absence on Wednesday, Napier will have missed five straight exhibition contests and has yet to be given a timetable for a return. His last opportunity to play in the preseason will be Friday against Maccabi Haifa, though he'd likely have to put in a full practice before getting the go ahead to make his return. Once healthy, Napier is expected to backup Damian Lillard at point guard.
