Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 20 minutes Tuesday
Napier scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
Napier had an efficient scoring line Tuesday as he played at least 20 minutes in a game for only the second time this season. Based on his limited playing time and inability to provide production outside of scoring, don't read too much into Tuesday's performance.
