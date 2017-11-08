Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 20 minutes Tuesday

Napier scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Napier had an efficient scoring line Tuesday as he played at least 20 minutes in a game for only the second time this season. Based on his limited playing time and inability to provide production outside of scoring, don't read too much into Tuesday's performance.

