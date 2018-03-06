Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 26 minutes off bench
Napier had just seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 108-103 victory over the Lakers.
Napier continues to come off the bench but managed to see more game time than starter Even Turner. Napier has shown his ability to put up some nice fantasy value in limited minutes over the course of the season. He is firmly behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the pecking order but does appear to be making his way into consideration as the team's primary sixth-man. This will quite often be matchup dependent and does not mean he is standard league worthy. Those in deeper leagues could do worse, especially if you need some steals and three-pointers. Just beware of the occasional dud he throws up.
