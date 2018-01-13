Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 36 minutes Friday
Napier dropped 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), while adding six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.
Napier earned the start after Evan Turner (illness) was ruled out Friday night. It was a unique lineup given that both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were also starting, but it worked out for all three as Napier scored the least out of the bunch. It was encouraging to see Napier contribute with the chance he got, but Evan Turner won't be out for long and Napier's lack of ability to drive and get to the charity stripe makes him less of a tool at the small forward position.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting Friday vs. New Orleans•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Set to move to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Scores 21 points in another start•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Returns to reserve role•
-
Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Leads Blazers with 21 points Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...