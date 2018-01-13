Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Plays 36 minutes Friday

Napier dropped 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), while adding six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Napier earned the start after Evan Turner (illness) was ruled out Friday night. It was a unique lineup given that both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were also starting, but it worked out for all three as Napier scored the least out of the bunch. It was encouraging to see Napier contribute with the chance he got, but Evan Turner won't be out for long and Napier's lack of ability to drive and get to the charity stripe makes him less of a tool at the small forward position.