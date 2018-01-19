Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Probable Saturday with upper respiratory issue

Napier is probable for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks due to an upper respiratory problem, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Napier left Friday's practice early as a result of the issue. That said, it doesn't appear the problem will stop him from playing Saturday. More word on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround that day.

